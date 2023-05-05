Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.78.

Several analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Qorvo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Qorvo by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 32,663 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $93.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.57 and its 200-day moving average is $96.43. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

