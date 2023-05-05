Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Starbucks Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $104.72 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.53. The firm has a market cap of $120.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its stake in Starbucks by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

