Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Paycom Software, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PAYC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Paycom Software stock opened at $279.99 on Friday. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.98. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

