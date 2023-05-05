Pyxis Tankers Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PXSAP)

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Pyxis Tankers Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PXSAP opened at $22.40 on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

