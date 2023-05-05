Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.51. 1,916,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,384. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $70.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.68%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

