Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG opened at $63.72 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $70.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after acquiring an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.