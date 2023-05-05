PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Blake D. Moret Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,694,534 shares in the company, valued at $838,490,383.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PTC Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PTC opened at $125.22 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.97 and a 12 month high of $139.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

