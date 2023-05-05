ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Stock Price Down 5.5%

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.36 and last traded at $25.36. 6,962,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 10,315,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.