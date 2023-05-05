PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.08)-($0.05) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $72.2-$73.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.80 million.

PROS Stock Performance

PRO stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 35,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,216. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53. PROS has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $31.67.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.91 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts predict that PROS will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at PROS

PRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PROS in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on PROS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,958.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROS

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in PROS in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in PROS by 122.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in PROS by 729.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PROS by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

See Also

