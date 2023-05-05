PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.20 million-$73.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.90 million. PROS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.61. 326,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53. PROS has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $31.67.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.91 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRO. Oppenheimer began coverage on PROS in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,958.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 390.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 63,994 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 54,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter worth about $10,395,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PROS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

