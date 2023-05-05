ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.47

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 552361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

ProPetro Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $763.58 million, a PE ratio of 663.00 and a beta of 2.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). ProPetro had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $348.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProPetro by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,033,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,817,000 after buying an additional 361,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ProPetro by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after buying an additional 713,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,230,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,058,000 after purchasing an additional 311,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,895,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 209,945 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

