Prom 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.75 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $4.90 or 0.00016809 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $89.35 million and $2.75 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prom has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.96876734 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $4,077,005.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

