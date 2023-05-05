Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $63.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of PCOR opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.77. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 0.55. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $202.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,564 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $293,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,762,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $136,145.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $293,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,762,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,145 shares of company stock worth $10,640,288 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Procore Technologies by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

