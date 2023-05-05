Private Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,608 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,444,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,538,719. The stock has a market cap of $528.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,592,724 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.