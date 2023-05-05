Private Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up approximately 1.8% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 6,039.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,438 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,260,000 after purchasing an additional 878,676 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 730,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 17.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,526,000 after purchasing an additional 660,166 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.78. The company had a trading volume of 402,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,511. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $123.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 98.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

