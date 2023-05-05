Private Capital Advisors Inc. Has $18.80 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 3.2% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $18,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 546,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after buying an additional 20,916 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 83,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 271,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 447,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

