Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PFG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ PFG opened at $69.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Further Reading

