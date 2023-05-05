Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Primo Water has a payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Primo Water to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Primo Water Trading Down 1.5 %

PRMW traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 190,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,652. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Primo Water had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $762,556.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,313,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

