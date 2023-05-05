Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Trading Up 0.6 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

General Mills stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.10. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $89.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.