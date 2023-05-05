Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY24 guidance to $4.27-4.32 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.27-$4.32 EPS.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE:PBH traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $60.76. 268,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,333. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average of $61.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.