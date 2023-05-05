Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY24 guidance to $4.27-4.32 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.27-$4.32 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:PBH traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $60.76. 268,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,333. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average of $61.05.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.