PPL (NYSE:PPL) Announces Earnings Results

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. PPL updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.65 EPS.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.75. 3,716,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,415,270. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $28.25. PPL has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at PPL

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.