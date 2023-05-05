PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.51, but opened at $18.56. PowerSchool shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 227,903 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PWSC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PowerSchool

In other PowerSchool news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $27,037.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,699.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,505 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $46,668.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 281,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,159.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 1,406 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $27,037.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,699.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,460,092 shares of company stock valued at $89,807,514. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool Trading Down 12.3 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,929,000 after buying an additional 20,583 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,571,000 after buying an additional 172,974 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,285,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,751,000 after buying an additional 647,470 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,566,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after buying an additional 271,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,455,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,597,000 after purchasing an additional 265,988 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $161.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.80 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PowerSchool

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.