Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has $82.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.43.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of POWI stock opened at $73.64 on Monday. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.97. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 25.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $157,848.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $157,848.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $787,644.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,559 shares in the company, valued at $47,957,128.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,006 shares of company stock worth $4,464,920. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.