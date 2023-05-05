PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average is $46.55. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.18.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $409,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $409,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,202.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,676. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

