PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.
PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average is $46.55. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.18.
Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic
In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $409,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $409,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,202.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,676. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
About PotlatchDeltic
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
