Post (NYSE:POST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Post Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE POST traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $90.14. The stock had a trading volume of 900,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,115. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Post has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $98.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Post in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

Institutional Trading of Post

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Post by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Post by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Post by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Post by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

