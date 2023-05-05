Porvair (LON:PRV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $622.62

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 622.62 ($7.78) and traded as high as GBX 630 ($7.87). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 622 ($7.77), with a volume of 39,293 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 622.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 603.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £287.37 million, a PE ratio of 1,937.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

