PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Stock Price Down 1.2%

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) was down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 17,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 325,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

PolyPid Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get PolyPid alerts:

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that PolyPid Ltd. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyPid

PolyPid Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PolyPid by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 65,746 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PolyPid by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PolyPid by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PolyPid in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.