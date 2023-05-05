PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Stock Price Down 1.2%

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) was down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 17,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 325,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
PolyPid Stock Down 2.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $7.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that PolyPid Ltd. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyPid
PolyPid Company Profile
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
