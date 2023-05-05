Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Has $23.73 Million Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd reduced its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,199,103 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 432,900 shares during the quarter. IAMGOLD accounts for approximately 5.9% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $23,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth about $215,000. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 56.5% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 177,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 63,903 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 799.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,960 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 108,400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 429.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,222,880 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 991,816 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 340,824 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.89.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:IAG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,491. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.