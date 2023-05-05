Pollux Coin (POX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $49.07 Million

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $49.07 million and $470,805.31 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pollux Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00003353 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pollux Coin Token Profile

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 1.03128388 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $479,325.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pollux Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

