Polkadot Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.93 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.87 or 0.00019882 BTC on major exchanges. Polkadot has a total market cap of $6.93 billion and $132.84 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,310,410,999 coins and its circulating supply is 1,180,932,122 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network.

Buying and Selling Polkadot

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot is a blockchain network that allows users to launch and operate their own blockchains, called parachains, on top of the main Polkadot blockchain, called the relay chain. The relay chain does not support smart contracts, but parachains can. This allows for a growing ecosystem of blockchains with varying features and secure transactions, all using the resources of the relay chain. Polkadot also includes bridges to allow interaction with other blockchains, such as token swaps without a centralized exchange. The native cryptocurrency, DOT, serves as the governance token, allowing holders to stake and vote on network upgrades and participate in governance. Staking DOT also yields returns and can be bonded to secure a parachain slot. The project was founded by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood and is overseen by the non-profit Web3 Foundation, which maintains the open-source code and allocates funds for development.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

