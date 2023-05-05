PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72.

PNM Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

PNM opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.55.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $575.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.99 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.62%.

PNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,929,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1,788.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 322,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 305,241 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,663,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 155,338 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

