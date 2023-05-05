Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.39) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.64.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $22.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.75% and a negative net margin of 1,273.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $937,190.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,286,449.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $77,074.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,637.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $937,190.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,286,449.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,295 shares of company stock worth $1,705,880. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $10,584,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 313,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile



Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

