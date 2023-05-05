Planning Directions Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,585 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.05.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

