Planning Directions Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,124,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $59,513,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NSC traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.57. 446,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,778. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.33 and its 200-day moving average is $231.04.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

