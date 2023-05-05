Planning Directions Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Planning Directions Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.04. The company had a trading volume of 163,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,183. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $228.43. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

