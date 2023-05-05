Planning Directions Inc. Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Planning Directions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Bank increased its position in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $197.49. 1,873,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,078,596. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.77 and its 200-day moving average is $193.26. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

