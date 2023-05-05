Planning Directions Inc. Acquires 2,117 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 5.5% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,247,000 after purchasing an additional 443,373 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,341,000 after acquiring an additional 208,531 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,213,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,882,000 after acquiring an additional 101,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,068,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,793,000 after purchasing an additional 93,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,846,000 after purchasing an additional 78,430 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.39. 112,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,020. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.74.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

