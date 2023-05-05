Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLNT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PLNT stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.81. 940,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,702. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The firm had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 801.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $919,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

