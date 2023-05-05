PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.
PJT Partners Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of PJT stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $83.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.46.
PJT Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners
In other news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,396,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 4.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PJT Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PJT Partners Company Profile
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
