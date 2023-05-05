PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PJT Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PJT stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $83.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.46.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,396,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 4.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PJT Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.