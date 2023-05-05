Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Issues Earnings Results

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $834.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.66 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 6.9 %

Pitney Bowes stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,029. The company has a market cap of $541.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.97.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 36.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 59.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,500,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after acquiring an additional 86,786 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 90.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

