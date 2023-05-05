Piper Sandler Lowers First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target to $16.50

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $10.94 on Monday. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $97.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.92%.

In related news, Director Ann C. Dee purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $34,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,711. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann C. Dee acquired 2,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $34,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,711. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann C. Dee acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $27,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,175.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $81,410. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 41.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 127,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 37,427 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 70.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

