Piper Sandler Lowers Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Price Target to $31.00

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Bank7 Stock Down 1.1 %

BSVN opened at $23.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $211.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.56. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Bank7’s payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank7 Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

