Piper Sandler Lowers Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Price Target to $31.00

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Bank7 Stock Down 1.1 %
BSVN opened at $23.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $211.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.56. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $30.86.
Bank7 Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Bank7’s payout ratio is currently 17.88%.
Bank7 Company Profile
Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.
