Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE MHI remained flat at $8.70 during midday trading on Friday. 118,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,916. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $10.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

