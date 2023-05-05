Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHD traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.58. 82,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,478. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $9.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

