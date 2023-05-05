Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.72. 52,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,995. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 238.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $48,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

