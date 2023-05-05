Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.73.

PSX opened at $92.31 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

