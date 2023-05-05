PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,494 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,329.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 36,238 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,993,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.17. The company had a trading volume of 442,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,587. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.19. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $49.47.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

