PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29, Yahoo Finance reports. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. PG&E updated its FY23 guidance to $1.19-$1.23 EPS.

PG&E Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PCG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 357,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,312,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79. PG&E has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $17.46.

Get PG&E alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its holdings in PG&E by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 348,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.