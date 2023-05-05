Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,294,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,529,861. The company has a market cap of $215.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

