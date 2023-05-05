Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Rating Increased to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Pexip Holding ASA Price Performance

PXPHF stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. Pexip Holding ASA has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $1.52.

About Pexip Holding ASA

Pexip Holding ASA provides a video-first meeting platform worldwide. The company offers self-hosted software application and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing, built on its proprietary Infinity technology. Its interoperability solutions are integrated into Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, and Google Hangouts Gateway interop, a video system device registration and a meeting and calling service.

