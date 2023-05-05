Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Rating Increased to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Pexip Holding ASA Price Performance
PXPHF stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. Pexip Holding ASA has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $1.52.
About Pexip Holding ASA
